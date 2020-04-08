IceHogs coach King liked the team’s chances of making the playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — IceHogs fans would give anything for some hockey action right now. That goes double for IceHogs head coach Derek King.

King joined in on a Facebook Live session on the IceHogs’ Facebook page Tuesday afternoon to chat with fans. He mentioned the lack of closure the suspension of the season has created. At the time of the suspension the IceHogs were in a virtual tie with the Chicago Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Each team had 62 points although the IceHogs had played two more games than the Wolves had played.

King says it’s hard not knowing if the IceHogs would have made the playoffs.

“That’s the bad thing to watch that. You know you’re supposed to be playing this weekend and you didn’t,” said King. “Who knows how we could have done whether we could have made it into the playoffs or not, but I really liked our chances.”

This week would have been the final week of the regular season. The IceHogs would have played games Tuesday night in Texas, Wednesday night in San Antonio and then played their regular season finale Saturday at home against Iowa with perhaps a playoff birth on the line.