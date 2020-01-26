IceHogs Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs opened scoring for the second consecutive game, but the Milwaukee Admirals skated into the AHL All-Star break with a 5-2 win at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday.

MacKenzie Entwistle broke the scoreless tie 10:09 into the first period when Ben Youds fired a puck from the top of the right circle on the power play that dropped in front of Admirals netminder, Connor Ingram. Entwistle outmuscled a Milwaukee defender and slammed home the rebound to make it 1-0 in favor of the home team.

However, Milwaukee was in the driver’s seat from that point on, with Eeli Tolvanen knotting it up in the first, Michael McCarron netting two in the second and Tanner Jeannot and Daniel Carr notching goals of their own in the third to make it 5-1 in favor of the visitors.

Tyler Sikura added a goal for Rockford late in the third, but it was too little, too late, and the Hogs dropped the contests to the Ads 5-2.