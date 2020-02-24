IceHogs End Three-Game Weekend with Loss to Wolves

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Nick Moutrey notched his fifth goal of the season, but the Rockford IceHogs fell 5-1 to the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday.

Down 4-0 in the third period, Moutrey raced into the offensive zone to pin a Wolves defender against the boards and dig out a loose puck that he sent to Brandon Hagel. Hagel took a shot at Garrett Sparks and Moutrey pounced on the rebound and snuck it home to pull the IceHogs within three goals.

Chicago opened scoring 4:31 into the first period when former IceHog, Brandon Pirri, put the puck in the back of the net after a scrum in front of Rockford netminder, Collin Delia. About seven minutes later, Paul Cotter chased the puck into the Wolves’ offensive zone and took a wrister from the high slot to beat Delia. With the first period coming to a close, Brandon Pirri found the back of the net again to make the score 3-0 before the first intermission.

In the second frame, the IceHogs held strong until Jacob Nilsson cross-checked a Wolves skater to put Chicago on the man-advantage. On the power play, Dylan Coghlan blasted a slap-shot from the blue line that sailed past Delia to put the Wolves up 4-0.

Moutrey tallied 7:03 into the third before Cotter picked up his second goal of the night to make it 5-1 and send the IceHogs back to Rockford with the loss.

