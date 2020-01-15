IceHogs fall to the Admirals again

ROCKFORD, Ill – MacKenzie Entwistle notched a goal on the man advantage but the Rockford IceHogs fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Tuesday. It was the third time in five nights that the IceHogs lost to their division rivals.

With Rockford trailing 2-0 late in the second period and on the power play, John Quenneville hammered a pass through two Milwaukee defenders over to Jacob Nilsson, who took a step in from the left circle and ripped a shot that hit Admirals netminder, Troy Grosenick, in the arm and fell the ground. Then, standing atop the crease, Entwistle slapped the loose puck into the open net to pull the IceHogs within a goal.

The Admirals’ high-powered offense was too much for the Hogs to overcome, however, as Anthony Richard and Miika Salomaki added goals in the third frame to extend the visitor’s lead to three.

Michael McCarron opened the scoring early in the first before Mathieu Olivier potted the game-winning goal 4:44 into the middle stanza.

Grosenick finished the night with 18 saves on 19 shots to earn the win while Rockford goaltender, Matt Tomkins kicked away 25 of 29.