IceHogs former captain Tyler Sikura signs with the Cleveland Monsters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs have gone from two Sikura’s on the team to zero Sikura’s. Last month Dylan Sikura was traded by the Blackhawks to the Vegas Golden Knights. Wednesday his older brother Tyler Sikura signed a one-year contract with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters.

Tyler Sikura spent the past three seasons with the IceHogs. This past season he was the teams leading scorer. In 63 games he had 14 goals and 20 assists. He was also named the IceHogs’ team captain in November.

In 2018-19 Sikura played on only 50 games due to a broken thumb. He scored seven goals with 12 assists and he was named the IceHogs’ ‘Unsung Hero.’

In 2017-18 Sikura appeared in 74 games. He had 23 goals and 16 assists and he was named the IceHogs’ MVP.



The Cleveland Monsters are an affiliate of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.