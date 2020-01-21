IceHogs get blanked by Belleville

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs held the high-powered Belleville Senators offense to just one goal through two periods of play, but Belleville went on to defeat Rockford 3-0 at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Monday afternoon.

The IceHogs outshot the Senators 11-3 in the opening frame but couldn’t solve Belleville netminder, Filip Gustavsson. Then, on a power play 3:36 into the second period, Josh Norris redirected a slap-pass on the back door to beat Kevin Lankinen and break the scoreless tie.

Rockford remained within one goal until early in the final twenty when Alex Formenton and Joseph LaBate tallied just under three minutes apart to make it 3-0 in favor of the visiting team.

Lankinen stopped 26 of 29 Senators tries in the losing effort while Gustavsson turned away each of the 23 shots sent his way to earn the shutout win.

“I thought we played good for a good portion of that game,” said Dylan Sikura. “We had a couple chances, a couple breakaways, a couple posts there early on that could have went the other way for us, but that’s the way of hockey. They outplayed us there in the third period definitely.”

The IceHogs will be back on their home ice Wednesday night hosting the Texas Stars.