IceHogs get blanked by the Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Rockford IceHogs held the San Antonio Rampage scoreless through two periods but eventually fell to their divisional foe 3-0 at the AT&T Center on Sunday afternoon.

Goaltenders Matt Tomkins and Ville Husso stood tall through the first and second periods, stopping 14 and 17 shots, respectively. However, the Rampage took control in the third frame, outshooting the IceHogs 15-2 in the final twenty and burying three goals.

Austin Poganski broke the scoreless tie 6:03 into the third stanza before Jordan Nolan found the back of the net just 31 seconds later to double San Antonio’s lead.

Dakota Joshua added an empty-net tally in the closing minutes of the contest to make it 3-0.

Tomkins turned away 24 of 26 shots in the loss while Husso denied all 19 shots he faced to pick up the shutout victory.

With the outcome, the IceHogs fall to a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot alongside both the Chicago Wolves and Grand Rapids Griffins while the Rampage jump into sole possession of third place.