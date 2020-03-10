IceHogs’ Hagel recalled by the Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) --Every season the Sports Connection picks it's annual award winners for the high school basketball season that we call the 'Jammies.' We cover all the bases from the top players to the best games. We even include mascots, student sections and dance teams. Read on to see our choices for the 'Jammies' this season or click on the media player to view the video.

We begin with our 'Top Girls Underclassmen'. She is 6'4 Sycamore freshman Evyn Carrier. She averaged almost six points per game on varsity. She could have scored far more points but the Spartans didn't need her to score. Her job was to command the post and she did. She averaged more than six rebounds a game and 1.3 blocked shots per game. She already has Division One colleges interested in her.