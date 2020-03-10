ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that forward Brandon Hagel has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs on an emergency basis.
Hagel, 21, leads the IceHogs with 19 goals and stands third on the club and tied for 14th among AHL rookies with 31 points. Hagel has not appeared in a contest with the Blackhawks this season and looks to become the 121st IceHogs alum to reach the NHL and the 90th alum to graduate from the IceHogs to the Blackhawks.
IceHogs’ Hagel recalled by the Blackhawks
