IceHogs’ Hagel recalled by the Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks announced Friday they have recalled forward Brandon Hagel from the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

Hagel, 21, has skated in 38 games with the IceHogs this season, logging 21 points (13g, 8a). He leads the team in goals and is second on the roster in points. Additionally, his 13 markers are tied for sixth among rookies in the American Hockey League.

Signed by the Blackhawks on Oct. 30, 2018, he made his professional hockey debut with the IceHogs at the end of the 2018-19 season, tallying one assist in eight games. Then, after dishing one assist through the first six games of the 2019-20 campaign, Hagel exploded for 20 points (13, 7a) over his last 32 games, including a stretch of 18 games from Oct. 30-Dec. 13 in which he contributed 12 points (8g, 4a) and was not held pointless in back-to-back games.

The native of Saskatoon netted his first multi-goal game when he tallied twice in a 4-1 win against the Manitoba Moose on Jan, 8.