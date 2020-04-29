IceHogs’ Jacob Nilsson signs deal to play in Sweden

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — If the Rockford IceHogs’ season does resume, the team will go forward without one of it’s best players. Forward Jacob Nilsson is headed back home to Sweden to play in the Swedish Hockey League. He has signed a two-year contract.

Nilsson was the IceHog’s MVP during the 2018-19 season when he accounted for 32 points. During the 2019-20 season he had 21 points in 62 games before the season was interrupted.

Nilsson played in Sweden three years ago under then coach Jeremy Colliton. He then followed Colliton to Rockford when Colliton became the head coach of the IceHogs.

Back in Sweden Nilsson will be reunited with another former IceHogs’ teammate Victor Edjsell.