ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cleveland Monsters will be unable to travel to Rockford for this weekend’s scheduled game against the IceHogs due to COVID-19 protocols, the American Hockey League announced Thursday.

Two games against Cleveland, one on Friday, February 5th and another on Saturday, February 6th, have been postponed.

Instead, the Chicago Wolves will face the IceHogs on Saturday, February 6th at 3 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.