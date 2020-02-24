IceHogs Recall Defenseman Jack Ramsey from Indy Fuel

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that defenseman Jack Ramsey has been recalled to the club from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Ramsey, 24, skated in 40 games with the Fuel this season, adding eight points (two goals, six assists) and 14 penalty minutes. The Farmington, Minnesota native has been called up to the IceHogs four times this season, but has not appeared in a contest.

A rookie this season, Ramsey attended the University of Minnesota the past four campaigns, totaling 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 143 games and helped the Gophers capture consecutive Big 10 Regular-Season Championships during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. He made his pro debut with the Fuel late last season, scoring one goal in four games.