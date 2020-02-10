IceHogs Recall Josh McArdle from Indy Fuel

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that they have recalled defenseman Josh McArdle from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

McArdle, 25, skated in 40 games with the Fuel this season, adding nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 38 penalty minutes.

Last season, McArdle split his first full professional season between Rockford and the Fuel. The Roscoe, Illinois native opened the campaign with Indy and combined for one goal, five assists and 25 penalty minutes over 33 total ECHL games. He skated in eight of the Fuel’s first nine contests before earning a promotion to the IceHogs on Nov. 3. McArdle then made his AHL debut the following night at Iowa to become the first alumnus of Rockford’s Youth Hockey Program to play with his hometown IceHogs. He finished the year with one goal and two assists in 19 AHL contests with the Hogs, including netting his first career AHL tally on Feb. 6 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.