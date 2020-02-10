IceHogs Release Defenseman Ben Youds from PTO

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that defenseman Ben Youds has been released from his professional tryout agreement.

Youds, 31, appeared in 17 games with the IceHogs, registering seven assists.

This season, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota native skated in 13 ECHL games with the Indy Fuel, logging one goal, five assists and a +6 rating.

Youds originally made his professional debut with Rockford during the 2011-12 campaign and dressed with the Hogs for parts of two seasons from 2011-13.