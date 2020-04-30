IceHogs sign defenseman Ramsey for 2020-21 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Defenseman Jack Ramsey has signed a one-year AHL deal with the Rockford IceHogs for the 2020-21 season.

As a rookie last season, Ramsey, 24, skated in 46 games with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL last season, adding 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and 18 penalty minutes. The Farmington, Minnesota, native was called up to the IceHogs four times over the season, but did not appear in a contest.

Ramsey attended the University of Minnesota the previous four campaigns, totaling 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 143 games and helped the Gophers capture consecutive Big 10 Regular-Season Championships during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. He made his pro debut with the Fuel late last season, scoring one goal in four games.