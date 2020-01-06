IceHogs Sign Forward Watson to PTO

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs today announced they have signed forward Spencer Watson to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Watson, 23, has posted better than a point-per-game average with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel this season, tallying 39 points (20g, 19a) in 33 games. He currently ranks second among all ECHL skaters in goals, is tied for third in the league in total scoring and has notched at least one point in 29 of his 33 appearances. The forward also recorded the longest point streak in the ECHL thus far this season when he combined for 20 points over a 15-game streak from Nov. 16 – Dec. 20.

In addition, the London, Ontario native has served as a key player on Indy’s power-play unit, logging a league-high 16 power-play points and eight power-play goals as of Sunday.

Watson was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has combined for five total points (2g, 3a) in 23 career AHL games between Ontario and Rockford from 2017-19, including tallying a goal and two assists over 10 games with the IceHogs last season.