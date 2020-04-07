IceHogs sign the nation’s best D-III goaltender Tom Auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs have signed goaltender Tom Aubrun to a two-year AHL contract starting with the 2020-21 season.

Aubrun, 24, is coming off back-to-back seasons as the NEHC Player and Goaltender of the Year with Norwich University, leading the conference with an impressive 0.77 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and .889 winning percentage last season. The Chamonix, France, native was also recently named the 2020 Sid Watson Award winner as the nation’s best NCAA Division III ice hockey player by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA).

Last season, Aubrun paced the NEHC 13 shutouts, including nine in a row from Jan. 25 to Mar. 7 before the season was cancelled. He earned an overall record of 23-2-2 in 27 appearances during his senior campaign.

In 65 career contests at Norwich, Aubrun registered a 50-8-5 record with a 1.27 goals-against average and .946 save percentage and helped the Cadets capture the NCAA Division III title in 2017 and 2019. Before moving into the NCAA ranks, the 6-foot-0, 174-pound netminder appeared in 39 games with the Rochester Jr.

Americans of the USPHL-Premiere league, going 12-19-0 with a 3.61 GAA and .911 save percentage.