IceHogs signed University of Maine’s Mitchell Fossier

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs have signed forward Mitchell Fossier to a one-year AHL contract with the club for the 2020-21 season.

Fossier, 23, led the University of Maine last season with a career-high 42 points and 32 assists in 34 games, served as team captain and earned a Hockey East Second All-Star Team selection and Lowes Senior Class All-Americans Second Team selection. During his four-year collegiate career, the Alpharetta, Georgia, native totaled 128 points (38 goals, 90 assists) and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee in 2018.

Before joining the NCAA ranks, Fossier held a brief Stateline connection, skating for the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) during the 2014-15 season, adding 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games and led the club in the postseason with 13 points (one goal, 12 assists).

Off the ice, the 6-foot-0, 188-pound forward has an aspiring career as a singer-songwriter, releasing an EP, “Through A While,” in 2017. His music pulls inspiration from his hockey travels across the country.

