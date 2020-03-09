IceHogs Tie It Late but Fall to Wolves in Overtime

ROSEMONT, Ill. – MacKenzie Entwistle scored with six minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, but the Rockford IceHogs fell to the Chicago Wolves 3-2 in the extra frame at Allstate Arena on Sunday afternoon.

With 5:58 remaining in the third period and the IceHogs trailing the Wolves 2-1, Brandon Hagel collected a rebound to the right of Wolves netminder, Garret Sparks. Hagel spun and fed a pass through two defenders for Entwistle, who tapped the puck into the open cage to tie the game and force overtime.

Midway through the 3-on-3 overtime, however, Hagel was whistled for hooking, which sent Chicago to the power play. Less than a minute later, Dylan Coghlan blasted a one-timer that beat Matt Tomkins and handed Rockford the 3-2 loss.

The IceHogs opened scoring early 3:26 into the first stanza when Philipp Kurashev wristed a shot along the ice that fooled Sparks and gave the visitors the 1-0 advantage.

The score remained the same until early in the third when Curtis McKenzie netted two goals in a span of 3:20 to flip the script and give the Wolves a 2-1 lead before Entwistle knotted it up late.

Tomkins denied 22 of 25 shots in the loss while Sparks turned away 38 of 40.

The IceHogs entered the contest one point ahead of the Wolves in the Central Division, and now both teams sit tied for the fourth and final playoff spot with 62 points.