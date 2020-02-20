IceHogs to pay tribute to a previous Stateline hockey team on Jersey Auction Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs will be blending the past with the present for their annual Jersey Auction Night for charity this year.

They’ll be paying tribute to the Wagon Wheel Cardinals. The Cardinals were a semi-pro hockey team that played at the old Wagon Wheel Ice Arena in Rockton from 1958-1962. The jerseys have a Cardinal head logo with a wagon wheel behind it. The jerseys will be worn by the IceHogs during their game Saturday, March 21 agiansdt Iowa. After the game the jerseys will be auctioned off.

Part of the proceeds will once again go to the Greg Lindmark Foundation which provides services for first reponders who are suffering from posttraumatic stress.

“It’s very special that the IceHogs have, and humbling that they chose our foundation for two years now,” said Brad Lindmark of the Greg Lindmark Foundation. “It really shows the community backing, and to me it raises the awareness for our first responders. It gets the word out about our foundation.”

The jerseys will only be part of what will be a ‘Retro’ night for the IceHogs.

“When fans come out to the game on March 21st we want them to kind of feel like they’ve stepped back in time a little bit from the music that’s going to be played during the game, we’re going to try to incorporate a ton of organ music,” said IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck. “The graphics on the video board, the handout that we have that’s going to look kind of retro like the Wagon Wheel Cardinals used. So we really wanted to have that feel from the late ’50s early ’60s when the Cardinals played.”

This will be the IceHogs’ 21st jersey auction. The first 20 raised more than one million dollars for local charities.