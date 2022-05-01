CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned 2021 first-round pick (32nd overall), defenseman Nolan Allan (Prince Albert Raiders) and 2021 second-round pick (62nd overall), forward Colton Dach (Kelowna Rockets) from their junior teams to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.



The Rockford IceHogs are set to host the Texas Stars for a best-of-three first-round playoff series beginning on Wednesday, May 4 at BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m. Game Two will take place on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. If necessary, Game Three will be on Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. For more details on the IceHogs first-round series and ticket information visit Icehogs.com.



Rockford qualified for their seventh Calder Cup Playoffs appearance in franchise history, and it will be their first trip to the postseason since 2018 when they made it to the Western Conference Finals.



Allan paced Raiders defenseman with 34 assists and was second among team blueliners with 41 points during the 2021-22 regular season. He appeared in five Western Hockey League postseason games and recorded one assist. The 19-year-old agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Sep. 16, 2021. He helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships, while recording a goal and an assist in seven games during the tournament.



Dach, 19, paced Rockets’ skaters in points (79), assists (50) and shared the team lead in goals (29) during the regular season. His 79 points shared 15th in the WHL. He appeared in five playoff games with Kelowna. Dach agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with Chicago on Oct. 1, 2021. Colton is the younger brother of current Blackhawks center, Kirby Dach.

