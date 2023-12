ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned forward Boris Katchouk to the Rockford IceHogs.

Katchouk, 25, has recorded four points (2G, 2A) in 17 NHL games with Chicago this season. He’s also registered a +2 rating and 14 hits so far during the 2023-24 campaign. The winger has notched a total of 90 points (36G, 54A) in 167 AHL games across four seasons with the Syracuse Crunch.