ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned defenseman Louis Crevier to the Rockford IceHogs.

Crevier, 22, made his NHL debut on Dec. 3 with the Blackhawks against the Minnesota Wild and recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Dec. 9 against the St. Louis Blues. Crevier posted three assists in 13 games for Chicago after he was recalled to the NHL on Dec. 1. The defenseman has five assists in 16 games with the IceHogs this season.