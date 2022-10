ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday announced that the following players have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League:

Forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin

The Blackhwks current training camp roster has 29 players, including 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.