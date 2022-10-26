ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Chicago Blackhawks made a flurry of trades Wednesday morning that impact the Rockford IceHogs.

In one deal the Blackhawks sent former first-round draft pick defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for forward Cameron Hillis.

Hillis, 22, has skated in three ECHL games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions so far this season. He has scored two gaosl. He split last season with Montreal, Laval Rockets of the AHL and Trois-Rivieres. He has appeared in 42 AHL games in his career. He has recorded six goals and four assists. He will report to the Rockford IceHogs.

Beaudin has appeared in three games for the IceHogs this season. He has one assist. Last season he appeared in 66 games for the IceHogs. He scored two goals and had 14 asissts. He appeared in only one of the IceHogs’ playoff games. Beaudin was the Blackhawks second first-round draft pick, number 27 overall in 2018.

In another deal the Blackhawks sent forward Evan Barratt to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Cooper Zech. Barratt appeared in 63 games for the IceHogs last season. He scored 14 goals and he had 14 assists. Barratt has appeared in two of the IceHogs four game so far this season. He has not recorded a goal or an assist.



Zech, 23, registered 11 points (1G, 10A) in 53 contests last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL), his 10 assists sharing fifth among team blueliners. Zech will report to the IceHogs.

In a third move Wednesday, the Blackhawks traded forward Riley McKay to the Laval Rocket for future considerations. McKay has been suiting up for the ECHL’s Indy Fuel this season.