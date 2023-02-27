CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev, a 2025 conditional first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sam Lafferty, defenseman Jake McCabe, a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick and 2025 conditional fifth-round pick. In addition, the Blackhawks will retain 50% of McCabe’s salary. Gogolev will report directly to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Anderson, 24, has skated in 14 games with the Maple Leafs this season, registering three points (2G, 1A). He’s also posted 27 points (14G, 13A) in 30 contests with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. His 14 goals rank sixth on the club while his 27 points are eighth.

The 6-foot, 207-pound forward has played in 72 career NHL games with Toronto (2020-23) and New Jersey (2018-20), compiling 16 points (10G, 6A). In 163 career AHL contests with the Marlies and Binghamton Devils, Anderson has 120 points (64G, 56A). He played two seasons with the University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC) from 2016-18, posting 64 points (23G, 41A) in 75 games, helping the team win the NCAA National Championship in 2018.

A native of Roseville, Minnesota, Anderson was originally drafted by New Jersey in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. Anderson won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship and a bronze in 2018. He also won bronze with Team USA at the 2016 IIHF World U18 Championship.

Gogolev, 23, has played in one AHL contest with the Marlies this season. The forward has spent the majority of the campaign with the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL, recording 48 points (21G, 27A) in 33 games. His 48 points rank second on the team and his 21 goals are tied for second.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound skater has totaled 20 points (9G, 11A) in 45 career AHL games with the Marlies and 68 points (30G, 38A) in 47 career ECHL games with the Growlers. He’s also posted eight points (3G, 5A) in 10 postseason ECHL games. Hailing from Moscow, Russia, Gogolev spent time with Väsby IK (HockeyAllsvenskan), registering three points (2G, 1A) in 12 contests.