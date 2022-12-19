CHICAGO, IL (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Blackhawks Monday recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips to Chicago from Rockford, and goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been sent to Rockford.

Phillips paces Rockford defensemen in goals (3), assists (14) and points (17) in 25 games this year.

Soderblom has appeared in 15 games with the Blackhawks this season. He holds a 2-10 record with 3.46 goals against average and a 0.894 save percentage. He was in goal for the Blackhawks Sunday when they lost 7-1 to the Rangers. Soderblom gave up all seven Rangers’ goals while coming up with 19 saves.

Additionally, forward Kale Howarth and defenseman Cliff Watson have been recalled to the IceHogs from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been sent from Rockford to Indy.