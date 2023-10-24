ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Every hockey team needs someone who brings a physical presence on the ice. That guy for the IceHogs this season is forward Brandon Baddock.

He signed a one-year contract with the IceHogs two weeks ago. Last season with the Iowa Wild, Baddock ranked eighth in the AHL in penalty minutes. During the 2018-19 season he led the league in penalty minutes while he was playing with Binghamton of the AHL. He recorded 154 PIMs.

Baddock believe his style will complement the rest of the guys on the IceHogs.

“If you look at this team last couple of years they’re very skilled. They have a lot of high offensive guys and some younger guys. I think that I can be a physical presence for this team, add some pressure on the forecheck. This team is really good. We can make a good run here.”

IceHogs’ head coach Anders Sorensen likes having Baddock on the roster.

“He’s heavy on the forecheck. He’s been around. You know, he knows the ins and outs to play off the forecheck, and I thought he showed that last game. Then he created some turnovers, and we got some chances out of it. So that’s what we expect him to do.”

Baddock broke into pro hockey in 2016-17 with the New Jersey Devils. He was their sixth-round draft pick that year. He is 28 years old.