ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday assigned forward Brett Seney to the Rockford IceHogs.

Seney, 26, appeared in four games with the Blackhawks in his most recent NHL stint. The forward is currently Rockford’s second leading scorer with 21 points (8G, 13A) in 29 games, and he also leads the team with six power-play goals.