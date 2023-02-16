ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– One of the key things the Blackhawks and IceHogs want to accomplish in the remainder of this hockey season is to see goaltender Arvid Soderblom flourish. That would enhance the IceHogs’ playoff chances, and it would give the Blackhawks a better feel for whether or not Soderblom might eventually be their long-term answer in goal.



For much of this season it has been musical goaltenders for the IceHogs much of this season with four players alternating due to injuries and callups, but lately the job has been all Soderblom’s. He has made seven straight starts and appeared in nine straight games. It’s a stretch of action he badly needed.



“Yea, it’s been good for me so for sure,” said Soderblom after the IceHogs morning skate Tuesday. “It’s been great for me to play a lot of these games in a row. I’m feeling good and playing good out there.”



Soderblom was with the Blackhawks from October through mid-December. He earned a win in his second start, but he later went through a stretch where he and the Blackhawks lost eight straight starts. He had a 2-10 record with the Blackhawks. His last game, December 18th the Blackhawks lost to the Rangers 7-1. Soderblom says he didn’t let that stretch erode his confidence.

“I felt like I played good when I was up there. It was just tough luck a couple of games”. “It’s always tough to lose, but I kind of knew how good I am, and what I can do, so I tried to not get affected by it.”



When Soderblom was sent back to the IceHogs in late December he suffered a groin injury, and he was placed on IR. That cost him a couple weeks of action. Now that’s behind him, and he’s settling in.



“I think since coming back from his injury, getting back in the game, I think he’s been dynamite,” said IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen.



Soderblom recently had a stretch of six straight games where he recorded 30 or more saves. Then there was last Saturday night when he battled through a 15-round shootout against Milwaukee. That was one round shy of the AHL record. The IceHogs lost, but that performance was another indication of Soderblom’s resiliency.



“I saw it as a good challenge mentally,” said Soderblom. “I thought I handled it good.”

“I had no idea how many rounds there were actually. I asked after, and they said it was 15. I think that’s the longest one I’ve been in.”



Soderblom’s steady play of late has been a boost to the entire team.



“Yea, he’s the man,” said defenseman Isaak Phillips. “He’s pretty frickin’ good. Tons of confidence with him in the net.”

