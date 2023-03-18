ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs and overtime hockey go together. The boys had yet another one Saturday night at the BMO Center, and for the second time in four nights they’ll pulled out the win. They beat the Colorado Eagles 3-2.

Wednesday night it was Rocco Grimaldi who had the game winner in the extra session against Manitoba. This time it was David Gust who came through causing the hometown crowd of 5,360 to erupt in cheers. Gust started the play the led to his goal by laying out on the defensive end in front of Arvid Soderblom to block a shot by the Eagles. Gust then raced to the other end where he took a centering pass from Jakub Galvas and while falling Gust backhanded the puck into the net past Justus Annunen. It was Gust’s 25th goal of the season.

The IceHogs’ first goal of the night was scored by Zach Jordan in the first period. An even-strength goal for his first goal as an IceHog. Luke Philp kept up his hot scoring pace by adding a power play goal in the second period on a deflection. For Philp it was his 21st goal of the season.

Soderblom delivered 33 saves to earn the win.

For highlights, watch the media player above.