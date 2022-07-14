ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Rockford IceHogs are welcoming back a fan-favorite player from a few years ago. They’ve signed forward Dylan Sikura to a one-year, two-way contract.

Sikura spent two seasons in Rockford. In 2018-19 He was second on the IceHogs in points with 35 in 46 games, and he was the IceHogs Rookie of the Year.

In 2019-2020 he was again the IceHogs’ second-leading scorer finishing with 33 points (14 goals-19 assists) in 45 games. He finished one point behind his older brother Tyler. He also tied his brother for the team lead in goals.

Sikura also appeared in 47 games with the Chicago Blackhawks. He scored one goal and he had 13 assists.

In 2020-21 Sikura played with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights. In the 2021-22 season he suited up for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. He finished sixth the league in scoring with 73 points (33 goals-40 assists). His goal, assist and point totals were all career highs. He also appeared in five games with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

Sikura is 27 years old, so he’ll add some veteran leadership to the IceHogs along with his scoring punch.