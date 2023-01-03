ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two hot teams are set to go at it Tuesday night at the BMO Center in Rockford. The Rockford IceHogs will host the Texas Stars.



The Stars are riding an 11-game point streak. They lead the AHL’s Central Division by four points over the second place IceHogs. The IceHogs have won their last three games.



These are also two of the top-scoring teams in the AHL. The Stars lead the league in goals scored with 120. The IceHogs are third in the league with 115 goals scored.



IceHogs’ captain Garrett Mitchell spent a few minutes with me following the IceHogs’ morning skate to discuss the matchup. To view that interview watch the media player above.