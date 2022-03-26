ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Mitch Gillam will never forget his first game as a Rockford IceHog. The 29-year old goaltender made his first AHL start, and he shutout the Manitoba Moose in a 4-0 IceHogs win Saturday evening at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Gillam was just brought up from the ECHL’s Indy Fuel earlier this week. He was solid from start to finish in this game. He came up with 38 saves. He and the IceHogs also killed off four Manitoba power play chances.

The game was scoreless in the second period when the IceHogs struck twice for scores. D.J. Busdeker got his fifth goal of the season on a great pass from Dylan McLaughlin. Jakub Pour followed later in the period with his fourth goal of the season on a shot from long-range.

In the third period Mike Hardman added an empty-net goal, his 14th of the season. Then McLaughlin added another goal for good measure to make the final 4-0.

Gillam was mobbed by his teammates as the final horn sounded cementing his first IceHogs’ win and his first AHL shutout. Gillam had two shutouts this season at Indy where he posted a 12-11-1 record and a .896 save percentage.