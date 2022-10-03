ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It appears the IceHogs will be starting their season with Arvid Soderblom in goal once again. Monday the Chicago Blackhawks assigned Soderblom to the IceHogs.



He had been in training camp with the Blackhawks.



Last season was Soderblom’s first in Rockford. He was the IceHogs’ top goaltender. He appeared in 38 regular season games posting a record of (21-15-2) with a .919 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA.



He also appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games.