ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The signing of free agent forward David Gust to a one-year AHL contract last summer by the IceHogs has proven to be one heck `of a move by the organization. Gust keeps paying dividends.

Wednesday evening at the BMO he had another amazing game producing a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins. It’s his second hat trick of the season.

After a scoreless first period, Gust scored his 15th goal of the season at the 7:04 mark of the second period. Less than seven minutes later, Gust added a power play goal on an assist from Lukas Reichel for a 2-0 lead. The Griffins made it a 2-1 game scoring in the final minute of the second period.

In the third period Reichel netted his 13th goal of the season putting the Hogs up 3-1. Then with three minutes to play the BMO crowd of 4,483 erupted as Gust netted an empty-netter for a hat trick capping off the win.

Gust is one of the top five scorers in the AHL this season. The Orland Park native now has 17 goals and 17 assists. He has already topped his goal total from all of last season when he scored 16 with the Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves.

Reichel had two assists to go with his goal.

Arvid Soderblom started in goal for the IceHogs, but he lasted only six minutes before being replaced by Jaxson Stauber. Soderblom leaving with a possible injury or illness. Stauber performed very well. He turned away 25 shots while allowing only one goal.

The IceHogs continue their dominance of the Griffins. They’re now 3-0 against them this season. They outscored the Griffins 13-3.

For highlights watch the media player above.