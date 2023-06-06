ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here is the complete list of the NIC-10 all-conference baseball team this season just released to the media Tuesday.
The conference MVP is Hononegah senior first baseman/pitcher Maddox Hibbard.
1st Team All-Conference (NIC-10 Baseball)
Austin Dresser-Hononegah Jr.-second base
Logan Edward-Hononegah Jr.-outfield
Cooper Gillette-Harlem Sr.-outfield
Ryan Hamilton-Hononegah Sr.-catcher
Hayden Henderson-Harlem Sr.-shortstop
Maddox Hibbard-Hononegah Sr.-first base
Jack Kerno-Boylan Sr.-catcher
Mason Lei-Freeport Sr.-pitcher
Ethan Pedroza-Guilford Sr.-shortstop
Landon Seymour-Hononegah Jr.-outfield
Maddux Shockey-Freeport Sr.-third base
Elijah Skidmore-Harlem Jr.-pitcher
Jackson Stahl-Hononegah Fr.-pitcher
Coen Stewart-Freeport Jr.-outfield
Cole Trickel-Freeport Sr.-pitcher
Special Mention
Zach Arnold-Freeport Jr.-outfield
Dylan Bear-Belvidere Sr.-shortstop
Drake Broege-Hononegah Jr.-DH
Juel Campos-East Jr.-catcher
Nico Contreras-Boylan Jr.-first base
Jeremiah Olson-Hononegah Sr.-third base
Jake Ulbert-Belvidere North Sr.-outfield
Jaxen Tank-Harlem Soph.-second base
