ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs have signed defenseman Josh Healey to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Healey, 28, skated in 12 games with the San Diego Gulls last season before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound defenseman served as one of the team’s alternate captains and brought a physical style to San Diego’s back end with 37 penalty minutes.

From 2019 to 2022, Healey played three seasons in the AHL’s Central Division. The blueliner spent the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals, and he played the 2020-21 circuit with the Chicago Wolves. Healey picked up 17 points (3G, 14A) and 231 penalty minutes in 120 games during his three seasons in the Central. During the 2021-22 season with Milwaukee, he recorded a +20 rating which ranked 20th in the AHL and eight best amongst league defensemen.

Prior to his time with Milwaukee and Chicago, the Edmonton, Alberta native spent parts of three seasons with the Stockton Heat from 2017 to 2019. Healey posted 15 points (1G, 14A) and 88 penalty minutes through 107 games with Stockton.

Healey attended Ohio State University where he played four seasons and was four-year teammates with 2022-23 IceHogs leading scorer David Gust and former IceHogs goaltender Matt Tomkins. The defenseman registered 60 points (12G, 48A) and 212 penalty minutes in 133 NCAA contests with the Buckeyes. He was named a First Team All-Big Ten selection during his junior season in 2015-16, and he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors during his senior season in 2016-17.