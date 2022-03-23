ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs’ playoff fate is in their own hands. They’re making the most of it lately. They’re not only winning games, they’re beating the teams ahead of them in the AHL’s Central Division.

Sunday they defeated third place Milwaukee. Wednesday night they knocked off second place Manitoba for their fourth straight win overall. 5-3 was the final.

Andrei Altybarmakian scored his fifth goal of the season in the first period to put the IceHogs in front 1-0.

Early in the second period the Moose evened things up on a goal by Ncholas Jones as he put the puck past Arvid Soderblom.

IceHogs’ veteran center Brett Connolly took over from there. He scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give the IceHogs a 3-1 lead going into the third period. Connolly’s 11th and 12th goals of the season.

In the third period each team scored twice. The IceHogs goals came off the sticks of rookies Lukas Reichel, his 20th, and Josiah Slavin, his 10th. Reichel extended his personal point streak to four games. His 44 points on the season leaves him seven shy of the IceHogs’ rookie record of 51 points held by Vince Hinostroza. Reichel needs four more goals to tie the IceHogs’ rookie record of 24 held by Matthew Highmore.

Connolly was the number one star of the game. He also had an assist to go with his two goals. Soderblom was the number two star thanks to his 37 saves, and Reichel was the number three star of the game.

The IceHogs’ record is now 27-23-3-1. Their next game will be Friday night at Iowa.

For highlights click on the media player.