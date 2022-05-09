ROCKFORD, Ill—The IceHogs have entered week two of the postseason. The Chicago Wolves are next in their sights. The Texas Stars are behind them.

After a weekend of rest, the IceHogs hit the Ice at the BMO Harris Bank Center Monday morning to begin preparing for the Wolves. That series won’t start until Thursday night in Rosemont.

The Texas series was only two games long, but both games were classic battles. I asked IceHogs Interim Head Coach Sorensen what he learned about his team in that series.

“I thought we checked really well, and I thought we had a lot of young guys that haven’t been through this before, and I thought they handled their emotions really well.”

IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell says the IceHogs want to ride that wave of momentum from the Texas series into Rosemont.

“It’s just really fun to be back playing playoff hockey. That’s what we play all year for to get the opportunity to play in fun games like that and to have the crowd, that was fantastic, so we want to keep playing for as long as we can for sure.”

Game one between the IceHogs and Wolves will start at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allstate Arena.

Game two will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Game three will be playe d Sunday at 4 p.m. in Rockford. Game four if needed will be played next Tuesday in Rockford and game five if needed will be played a week from Thursday in Rosemont.