ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another injury with the Chicago Blackhawks has cost the Rockford IceHogs one of their top scorers. Forward Brett Seney has been recalled to Chicago. He’s needed there because forward Tyler Johnson has been put on injured reserve by the Blackhawks with a foot injury.

Seney ranks second this season on the IceHogs in goals (8) and in points (21). This is Seney’s second time up with the Blackhawks this season. He was with them briefly in early October. Last season, he appeared in seven games with them. He scored one goal.

He has appeared in 62 NHL games in his career also with the Devils and Maple Leafs.