ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Every good hockey team needs a great captain to provide leadership. The IceHogs have locked their’s up for another season.

Current team captain Garrett Mitchell has agreed to a one-year contract extention through the 2022-2023 season. He is currently in his third season with the IceHogs and he’s in his 13th season of professional hockey. He previously was the captain for the AHL’s Hersey Bears for three seasons from 2015-2018.

Mitchell says he’s having a ball leading this current IceHogs team which is very young, but also very talented and very much in the hunt for a playoff berth.

“Even the first-year players if you want to call it that from last year, I still think those kids are first-year players even this year. Those guys are starting to come too. Those young guys are what drive our team, and we’re excited about it.”



Mitchell is 30 years old.