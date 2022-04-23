Rockford, IL- (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs are in the Calder Cup playoff party. They clinched their spot Saturday night by posting a 5-3 win over the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

It was an entire team effort as 11 different IceHogs tallied a point in the victory. The IceHogs took control early with three goals in the first period by Dmitri Osipvo, Andrei Altybarmakian and Josiah Slavin.

The Moose scored a pair of goals in the second period to cut the IceHogs lead to 3-2, but the Hogs weren’t letting this one slip away.

Carson Gicewicz and Ian Mitchell tallied goals making the final scored of 5-3 sending everyone home happy and with visions of playoff hockey in their heads.

There’s still one more week of regular season hockey to play before the playoffs begin.