DESMOINES, IA (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs’ four-game win streak was snapped Friday night in Iowa when they came up short to the Wild 5-4 in overtime.

Mitchell Chaffee scored past Arvid Soderblom 2:16 into the extra session to burst the IceHogs’ ballooned after the Hogs had battled back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period to for the extra session.

Brett Connolly picked up where he left off Wednesday night for the IceHogs when he scored two more goals. His second one came in the third period and was the one that sent the game to overtime. Evan Barratt had the IceHogs’ other two goals.

The second period was the IceHogs’ undoing. They allowed four Iowa goals in that session.

The IceHogs were outshot 48-31. They went 0-for-2 on the power play while allowed the Wild to convert 2-of-4 powerplay chances.

Soderblom had 43 saves while allowing all four Iowa goals.

The IceHogs will be right back at it Saturday evening at the BMO when they host Manitoba at 6 p.m.