DES MOINES, IA (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs aren’t letting off the gas despite having already clinched a Calder Cup playoff berth. They want more, as in a higher playoff seed.

Wednesday evening on the road they dominated the Iowa Wild 6-1 to keep alive their hope of overtaking the Milwaukee Admirals for the number three seed in the Central Division.

Josiah Slavin set the tone for this game by scoring a pair of goals in the first period, his 17th and 18th of the season for the IceHogs.

The Wild got a goal iearly in the second from Adam Beckman to make it 2-1, but the IceHogs came right back that period with goals by Evan Barratt and Kurtis Gabriel to lead 4-1. In the third period Cameron Morrison and Dmitri Osipov put some icing on the cake with two more goals for the final score.

Defenseman Isaak Phillips also came up big for the IceHogs dishing out three assists and goaltender Arvid Soderblom had 34 saves. Next up for the IceHogs a huge game Friday night in Milwaukee against the Admirals.