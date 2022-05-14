ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs’ regular season success against the Chicago Wolves hasn’t translated over to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The IceHogs are now 0-2 against their Illinois rivals after losing again Saturday night 4-1 at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves dominated from the start. They outshot the IceHogs 20-1 in the first period. They outscored the IceHogs in that period 2-0 getting a pair of late goals. It was 3-0 midway through the third period when the IceHogs got on the board for their only goal of the night. Alec Regula scored on a power play going coast-to-coast.

The IceHogs were outshot in the game 16-49.

“They pressured us. We were on our heels again,” said IceHogs interim head coach Anders Sorsensen of that lopsided first period. “And I think we had a lot of penalties if I remember correctly that might have wore us down a little bit. You don’t lose the series until you lose at home right, so we’re going to go home tomorrow and win a game and then we’re right back in the series.”

It will be a must-win game for the IceHogs Sunday in this best-of-three series. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.