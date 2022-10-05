ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs dropped their first preseason game Wednesday night losing to the Iowa Wild 2-1 in overtime in Coralville, Iowa.

DJ Busdeker scored the IceHogs lone goal with 14 seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra session. The IceHogs will play another preseason game in Iowa Thursday night.

The IceHogs like the way their roster is shaping up. They believe they’re headed for a strong season.

“I think we’ve got a better team than last year, so I think we need to set the bar a little bit higher than what we did last year,” said forward Josiah Slavin. “We’re expecting to have a good year and just roll with it.”

Head coach Anders Sorensen is also optimistic about this season. “I think we’re going to be pretty deep, you know, from goalies to the backend and up front, so we like our group.”