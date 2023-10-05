ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs ramped up their preparation for the AHL regular season Wednesday night by playing the first of two preseason games against the Iowa Wild. This one was played at the Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford before a sold out crowd.

The IceHogs fell behind 2-1 in the first period, and then the game got away from them in the second when they were outscored 3-0. Both teams added single goals in the third period.

The IceHogs’ goals were tallied by Michal Tepley and Marcel Marcel. The IceHogs were outshot 35-20. The power play worked well for the IceHogs. They were 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

The next preseason game between the IceHogs and the Wild will be played Friday night in Iowa.

The IceHogs will open the regular season on Friday, October 13 at San Jose against the Barracuda.