(WTVO/WQRF)–There is some definite bad blood simmering between the Rockford IceHogs and the Manitoba Moose. At least there was Friday night in Manitoba. The two teams combined for 20 penalties totaling 78 minutes and the IceHogs lost 6-2.



The IceHogs were whistled for nine penalties worth 37 minutes. The Moose were called for 11 penalties totaling 41 minutes. The IceHogs cashed in on only one of five power play opportunities. The Moose were 1-3 on the power play.



Isaak Phillips and Luke Philp scored the IceHogs goals. Jaxson Stauber and Arvid Soderblom took turns in goal for the IceHogs. Stauber allowed to goals, and he made 18 saves. Soderblom allowed six goals. He had 14 saves.



The IceHogs get a week to think about this one. They won’t play again until next Friday night, March 31 when the host the Laval Rocket.