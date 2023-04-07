MILWAUKEE, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs pulled off a huge road win Friday night edging the second place Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 in Milwaukee.

Rocco Grimaldi came up big with a pair of first period goals to put the Hogs in the lead. Mike Hardman added a goal in the second period, and goaltender Arvid Soderblom made those hold up. He allowed two goals while delivering 28 saves.

With the win the IceHogs reduce their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to nine points. They have five games remaining.

Saturday evening they’ll have a rematch with the Admirals at the BMO Center in Rockford. That game will also be the IceHogs’ annual jersey auction night for charity.